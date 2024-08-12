Delhi HC refuses to entertain plea to re-frame guidelines for coaching centres

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to the authorities to re-frame the guidelines for coaching institutes with criminal liability.

The plea also sought to direct the authorities to come up with an education system which should be for refinement of students' minds rather than making them ready for entrance examinations.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said it was not in the court’s domain to pass such a direction.

“Look at your prayer. This is not in our domain. Even if the education system needs to be reformed, it is not for us to do. If there is a fault in the education system, the elected government of the day will face the music when they go for elections,” the bench said.

“We can’t formulate the education system for the city,” it added.

The court was hearing a plea by non-profit organisation Kutumb which also sought to direct the authorities to frame rules and regulations to run a paying guest accommodation for students in Delhi.

As the court was not inclined to entertain the plea, petitioner’s counsel Rudra Vikram Singh sought liberty to withdraw the petition.

The court allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition with liberty to approach an appropriate forum with its representation.

During the hearing, MCD’s counsel Manu Chaturvedi submitted that the Supreme Court is seized of the matter relating to safety of students in coaching centres.

The petition also sought for the constitution of a committee to probe and compile the report of coaching institutes which are running in an illegal manner and not following the standard norms. PTI SKV SKV KVK KVK