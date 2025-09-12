Delhi HC refuses to hear plea of Arunachal activist stopped from going abroad

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to hear a plea filed by environmental activist from Arunachal Pradesh, Bhanu Tatak, alleging she was stopped from travelling abroad for educational purposes.

Tatak moved the high court after being stopped by the immigration authorities at the Delhi airport on September 7 when she was set to board a flight to Ireland.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma declined the relief to Tatak after the government counsel highlighted multiple criminal cases against her in Arunachal Pradesh.

He said was stopped on the basis of a lookout circular (LOC) issued by Arunachal Pradesh Police.

Standing counsel Ashish Dixit, representing the Centre's external and home ministries besides the immigration bureau, said the plea was not maintainable before the Delhi High Court.

The judge observed the court lacked territorial jurisdiction to entertain the matter and directed Tatak to moved the appropriate high court for relief.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Tatak, said the restriction imposed by the immigration department violated her fundamental rights under granted under the Constitution and termed the action as "arbitrary and unjustified".

Tatak, 30, was scheduled to travel to Ireland for a three-month course at Dublin City University.

Her plea claimed despite having a valid invitation letter and travel documents, Tatak was stopped from travelling, adding neither she nor her family members were ever provided with a copy of the LOC despite repeated requests to the investigating authorities in Arunachal Pradesh".

According to the police, Tatak faces "10 to 12 cases" linked to her alleged role in inciting violence during protests, including leading mobs and urging women demonstrators to confront a cabinet minister physically.

An LOC is a legal mechanism used by Indian authorities to alert immigration checkpoints at airports and seaports, ensuring that individuals facing investigation cannot leave the country to evade arrest or questioning.

Tatak, the legal advisor of the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum, is leading protests against the proposed 11,500 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project in the state.