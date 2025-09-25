Delhi HC refuses to lift stay on appointment of Anilkumar Prabhakaran as AIFF secretary general

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to vacate the stay on the appointment of Anilkumar Prabhakaran as the secretary general of All India Football Federation on a plea challenging his selection.

Justice Sachin Datta said there was "no basis" to vacate the interim order passed on April 2.

"This court finds no basis to vacate the interim order dated April 2, 2025 passed in the present proceedings. However, the same shall necessarily be subject to the outcome of the main writ petition," the court said.

Prabhakaran moved against the high court's April 2 order staying the appointment.

The high court dismissed the plea, holding, "While deciding the main writ petition, the purport, scope and the applicability of the circular/ communication dated February 28, 2022 shall be considered in greater detail, and appropriate directions shall be issued with regard thereto." The interim stay order came on a plea filed by Delhi Football Club director Ranjit Bajaj, who alleged conflict of interest on account of Prabhakaran's alleged affiliation with Scoreline Sports.

"He (Prabhakaran) is illegally holding the position of secretary general of respondent number 1 (AIFF) despite previously having held a position as an elected member of the executive committee. On August 22, 2022, he was elected as a member of the executive committee of respondent number 1," Bajaj's plea said.

The petitioner alleged his appointment was "bad in law" and contrary to the rules laid down in national sports code, 2011, and a February 28, 2022 letter issued by the sports ministry.

The matter would be heard on October 29.

Seeking Prabhakaran's removal from the post, Bajaj claimed that the former was previously elected as a member of the AIFF executive committee and therefore couldn't be appointed.

The AIFF appointed Prabhakaran, who hails from Kerala, as its secretary general July last.

Bajaj's plea said the sports ministry had expressly barred national sports federations from re-appointing previously elected members of executive committees as nominated individuals to an administrative post. PTI UK UK AMK AMK