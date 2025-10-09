Delhi HC refuses to modify order dismissing PIL seeking polls through ballot papers

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to modify its earlier order dismissing a PIL for conducting general elections through ballot papers and not electronic voting machines (EVMs).

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela had on September 24 refused to entertain the PIL raising grievance against the use of EVMs in the general elections in the country.

The bench on Thursday dismissed the review petition filed by Upendra Nath Dalai, who had sought a direction to the Union government and Election Commission for conducting general elections through ballot papers.

During the hearing, the bench said that the review application was a "waste of judicial time".

"Review dismissed," the court said. PTI UK ZMN