Delhi HC refuses to recall order allowing minority student to attend classes in St Stephen's

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to recall its order permitting a minority category student to attend classes amidst a purported seat allocation dispute between St Stephen's College and the Delhi University.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Dharmesh Sharma rejected the DU's plea seeking a recall of the direction on the ground that the court was "misled" into believing that the student had already been attending classes in the college.

Noting that the varsity did not show any material to support its claim, the bench said, "We find no justification to grant the prayer of recall." On October 28, the high court had granted relief to the student and permitted him to attend classes till further orders.

While dealing with the student's plea seeking action for contempt against DU for failing to comply with the direction, the court was on Monday informed that he was granted admission.

The high court previously clarified that unless its direction was recalled, DU was bound to comply with the same.

The October order was passed by the division bench while dealing with the appeals filed by the college and the student against a single-judge's decision refusing to grant him admission.

Before the single judge, DU had claimed the college allocated seats by not adhering to the seat matrix but according to "its whims and fancies".

The college, on the other hand, maintained the admission of the 19 students was within the permitted "sanctioned intake" and it did not exceed its permissible limit. PTI ADS AMK