Delhi HC rejects bail plea of man accused of raping minor daughter

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man accused of sexually assaulting his minor daughter underlining the courts' bounden duty to protect the rights of children whose parents didn't stand by them.

The father, who is the petitioner in the case, alleged the FIR was orchestrated by the minor's mother to settle personal scores even after the estranged couple's marital disputes were settled.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed survivors of sexual assault, particularly minors, had independent rights under the law, which couldn't be negated due to the persons disputes of the parents.

"The legal system recognises the rights of every child, and even in situations where their own parents fail to stand by them or support them, the court has a bounden duty to uphold their voice, protect their rights, and ensure that justice is served in accordance with the law," it added.

The court noted the survivor in the present case was aged about 13 years and she could not be deprived of her right to seek justice only because the parents had a marital discord.

Only because the parents were going through turmoil, the allegations of the survivor could not be "outrightly rejected", especially when it was the minor herself who made the distress call to the police and the mother was booked for failing to report the incident of sexual assault to the authorities, it said.

The right of a victim of sexual assault to report, the court said, could not be viewed with suspicion solely due to the allegations relate to incest and a past settlement between the parties did not grant immunity against fresh allegations of a grave nature.

"The present case presents a distressing and grave situation where a minor victim has allegedly not only been subjected to the trauma of her parents' ongoing disputes but has also allegedly been sexually assaulted by her own father," the court in its March 20 judgement said.

The man's bail plea was, therefore, dismissed by the court. PTI ADS AMK