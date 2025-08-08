Delhi HC reserves order on plea challenging Luxor Group founder's will

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has reserved its order on a plea filed by Priya Jain, daughter of Luxor Group, late Davinder Kumar Jain, challenging a 2004 family will, claiming it to be forged.

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar on August 7 reserved the order on the plea, which claimed the will "wrongfully denies" the daughter "sustenance and inheritance rights".

It was further argued that the 2004 will made Usha Jain, wife of Davinder, the sole beneficiary of his assets worth hundreds of crores, leaving out all their four children.

Priya has filed the petition before the Delhi high court, challenging its previous order.

"While passing the judgment, the (single) judge not only has ignored relevant facts but also passed the judgment completely contrary to the established standards of proof and established principles of law," Priya said.

Davinder Jain passed away in March 2014.