Delhi HC reserves verdict on Batla House demolitions

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday reserved its order on petitions seeking a stay on the demolitions in the Batla House area.

Justice Tejas Karia reserved the decision after hearing the arguments of the Delhi Development Authority and the individual petitioners.

On June 11, the high court refused to grant any relief in a PIL filed by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan over the demolitions, saying passing a general order of protection in a PIL of this sort was likely to jeopardise the case of individual litigants.

The Supreme Court on May 7 ordered the "DDA to demolish unauthorised structures in Khasra number 279". The land is estimated to be around 2.8 bigha or 0.702 hectare along Muradi Road in Okhla village. PTI MNR MNR AMK AMK