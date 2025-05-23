Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm's plea against revocation of security clearance

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions by Turkey-based Celebi against the revocation of its security clearance.

Justice Sachin Datta heard the submissions of both parties before reserving the judgment.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd oversee ground handling and cargo terminal functions at various airports in the country.

The judge asked the parties to file their written submissions in the matter by May 26.

Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance, days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Central authority, defended the action, pointing out an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, contended on Friday that the Centre's move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.

Rohatgi said the Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security ought to have given the petitioners a hearing after giving notice of "proposed punishment" and subsequently given reasons for their action.

"My case is principally based on Rule 12. You have made the rules. You are bound to comply.. No part of the procedure is followed. They chucked me out on a two-line order," he argued.

He also said under Rule 12, the revocation could be not for more than one year and the petitioners, which have an unblemished record of seventeen years, have the right to carry business under the Indian Constitution.

Rohatgi also informed that due to the Centre's action, the petitioners' contracts with other airport operators were "going", and said, "This is the harsh impact of the decision. It came like a bolt from the blue." He objected to the Centre placing certain records before the court in a sealed cover as he said the petitioners knew "nothing else" except what was available in the newspapers in relation to the cancellation.

He said the petitioners ought to have been told the allegations in some form at least.

On May 19, the Centre said the decision to revoke clearance was taken in the interest of national security in light of certain inputs that continuing the services of the petitioner companies would be hazardous in the current scenario.

Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

BCAS, in its order, said, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security." The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022.