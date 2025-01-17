Delhi HC restrains firm from using Shikhar Dhawan's image for promotion

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained a company from using images of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to promote its product.

Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the order on Dhawan's plea which said the company, DB Dixon Battery Private Ltd, was unjustly using his images despite the termination of an endorsement agreement between them.

The judge issued notice on Dhawan's plea seeking appointment of an arbitrator in relation to the dispute between him and the company, a supplier of sealed lead acid batteries.

"Issue notice to the respondent... The respondent is directed not to use the endorsement of the petitioner till the next date of hearing. List on February 18," the court said.

Advocate Rizwan, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, argued his client had entered into the endorsement agreement with the company in August last year but it was terminated in November after the company failed to clear a "substantial amount" of outstanding dues.

Despite the termination, Rizwan said, the company continued to use Dhawan's image. PTI ADS AMK