Delhi HC restrains social media platforms from using Sudhir Chaudhary's name, image, voice

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday restrained YouTube channels and other social media platforms from using the name, image, likeness or voice of senior journalist Sudhir Chaudhary.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora granted relief on Chaudhary's petition alleging circulation of misleading and AI-generated videos against him on social media, besides attributing statements to him which were untrue.

"Injunction granted. We will give it for name Sudhir Chaudhary, image, likeness and voice," the judge said.

The judge also directed Chaudhary to serve a copy of the order to the social media handles he arrayed as party in his petition.

"The said defendants will take down the infringing links within 48 hours. In case of failure, defendant 2 (Google LLC) will take them down," the judge said.

The court said Chaudhary can inform Google LLC and Meta platforms about the content identical to the impugned content in the suit, which shall be taken down within 48 hours. PTI UK ARI