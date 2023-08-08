Delhi HC restrains unauthorised broadcast of Asia Cup cricket tournament

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has restrained 22 "rouge" websites from unauthorisedly broadcasting cricketing events or highlights in relation to the upcoming Asia Cup tournament which is scheduled to be held from August 31 to September 17.

The tournament will be held with four games in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka.

Justice Prathiba M Singh passed the order on a lawsuit by Star India Pvt. Ltd and Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt. Ltd against the "illegal and unauthorized dissemination" of the Asia Cup cricket matches and their content.

"Accordingly, till the next date of hearing, the Defendant Nos. 1 to 22 and all others acting for or on their behalf, shall stand restrained from hosting, streaming, broadcasting, rebroadcasting, retransmitting or in any other manner communicating to the public, or disseminating to the public, any cricketing events, extracts, excerpts, highlights in relation to cricket matches relating to the Asia Cup commencing from 31st August, 2023 to 17th September, 2023," said the court in a recent order.

The court said it was "convinced that the said websites belonging to Defendant Nos. 1 - 22, are rogue websites, primarily consisting of pirated content".

The plaintiffs said they telecast several TV channels in eight languages and own the exclusive licence of the media rights of various sporting events which are telecast on their sports channels, including exclusive global media rights for the Asia Cup tournaments for the period 2018 to 2023.

The court was also informed that Novi Digital Entertainment owns and operates the online video streaming platform Hotstar.

The plaintiffs apprehended that the 22 websites in question were likely to illegally stream and telecast the Asia Cup cricketing events as even certain past sporting events such as the ICC T20 Men's World Cup Qualifier, 2023 was illegally streamed there.

The court observed the documents showed that the rouge websites were not merely indulging in streaming Star Sports channels but various other channels as well.

The broadcasting, it said, is not limited to cricket matches, but also other sporting events, such as the ‘France Ligue’, and the ‘LALIGA Football’.

The court said that considering the investment made by the plaintiffs in acquiring media rights, any illegal broadcasting would severely affect their monetary interest and diminish the value of the rights of such sporting events.

It also directed the domain name registrars to immediately block the domain names and maintain status quo, and also disclose the complete details of the offending sites.

The court directed the Centre as well as the internet service providers to block the rogue websites.

If other mirror websites or rogue websites, which are broadcasting and telecasting the sporting event are discovered, the plaintiffs may file an affidavit before the court and the new websites shall stand blocked with immediate effect, it said.

The matter would be heard next by the court on December 19.