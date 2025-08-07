Delhi HC seeks Boxing Federation of India reply on plea over its polls

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought Boxing Federation of India's response on a plea for staying a circular notifying its elections on August 21.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and the Centre on the plea filed by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Federation.

The amateur federation sought setting aside of a August 1 circular issued by BFI's interim committee notifying polls on August 21.

"Considering the sensitivity of the nature and the urgency expressed by the parties, it is directed that the application and the petition be taken up for final hearing on the next date of hearing. Parties are directed to complete the pleadings," the court said.

The court clarified BFI elections should be "subject to the outcome of the present writ petition" as it posted the matter for August 18.

The federation further sought setting aside an August 1 email of the BFI reportedly notifying new BFI rules and regulations.

The plea urged the court to pass an order to proceed with the elections in line with the existing BFI rules with the new returning officer already appointed.

In the interim, the federation sought to stay the operation circular notifying the BFI elections.

During the hearing, the counsel for the interim committee of the BFI said 30 of the 34 state associations accepted the new constitution which was approved in writing by the apex body, World Boxing.

The counsel said only four associations dissented as they wanted unelected persons to be parachuted into sports administration which was against the constitution and the new sports bill presented in Parliament.

The sports ministry has also advised against it "no matter how influential they may be present governments", the counsel said.

State associations are wanting ministers to be parachuted in the sports administration, the counsel added.

Delhi Amateur Boxing Federation's plea said the interim committee of the BFI unilaterally amended the BFI rules and regulations and announced elections in clear contravention and ultra vires of the high court's March 19 order and without holding an AGM to amend the constitution.

The high court on March 19 stayed the order of the BFI mandating only elected members of its affiliated state units to be authorised to represent their respective states in the upcoming elections in the sports body.

Besides Delhi, state associations of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat also moved the high court.

They sought court's intervention to quash the action of respondent authorities concerning the conduct of elections to the BFI.

The petitioners' counsel highlighted the illegal promulgation of a new constitution on May 18, 2025, issuance of an ultra vires election notice of July 31, 2025 and the unilateral appointment of returning officer, all actions which are vitiated by the absence of statutory authority, democratic process and neutrality.

The court also issued notice on the petitions of Himachal Pradesh Boxing Association, Madhya Pradesh Amateur Boxing Association and Gujarat Boxing Association.

The tenure of the previous BFI office-bearers ended on February 2. Elections were initially scheduled for March 28, but the process was stalled due to legal wrangling, including multiple appeals and counter-appeals.

The BFI has been plagued by internal strife and factionalism in the run-up to the elections. The Returning Officer, former Delhi High Court judge R K Gauba also resigned from his post alleging a smear campaign against him.

In April, World Boxing, the sport's international governing body, constituted the interim committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of Indian boxing. In July, it set a deadline of August 31 to conduct the elections. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK