Delhi HC seeks CBFC stand after plea seeks accessibility features in films

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on a petition seeking to ensure movies released after September 14 follow the accessibility guidelines for persons with hearing and visual disabilities.

Advertisment

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notice on the plea by Suman Bhokray, who suffers from visual disability, and asked the authorities to file a response within four weeks.

The petitioner said according to the "Guidelines for Accessibility Standards in the Public Exhibition of Feature Films in Cinema Theatres for Persons with Hearing and Visual Impairment", issued on March 15 by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, feature films certified in more than one language were required to provide at least one accessibility feature each for persons with hearing and visually disabilities, like closed captions and audio descriptions, from September 14.

The petitioner's counsel claimed non-compliance with a high court order with respect to the mandatory accessibility features for persons with disabilities in film exhibition.

Advertisment

Movies "Vettaiyan" and "Martin", which were released after September 14, did not fully integrate the mandatory accessibility features, it was illustrated.

The petitioner said movies should be screened on an "accessibility application" which was universally acceptable and provided the mandatory accessibility features in the films certified by the CBFC.

CBFC's lawyer said the guidelines stipulated that cinema theatres should provide accessible features within a period of two years.

Advertisment

The matter would be heard next on January 21. PTI ADS AMK AMK