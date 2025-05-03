Delhi HC seeks CBI reply on plea to probe corruption allegations in shopping mall’s operations

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the CBI's response to a plea seeking an investigation into allegations of corruption and financial misconduct in the operations of a shopping mall project in the national capital.

Justice Girish Kathpalia issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the petition which also sought registration of an FIR under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the criminal penal law.

The court, in its April 30 order, listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

The plea alleged that several government officials, real estate developers, corporate tenants and sub-registrars were also involved in the multi-crore "land scam".

The plea alleged that illegal and fraudulent activities were committed in the operation and management of the mall situated in West Delhi.

It alleged that corporate entities, their directors, government officials and sub-lessees have conspired to defraud the public exchequer and unlawfully create third-party interests in the property despite the termination of its perpetual lease deed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The petitioner, represented through senior advocate Vikas Pahwa and lawyer Gaurav Gupta, claimed that the original perpetual lease for the 6085 sq-metre plot was granted by the DDA in 2007. However, due to non-payment of outstanding dues, including ground rent and conversion charges amounting to more than Rs 25 crore, DDA terminated the lease in January 2020.

Despite this, the petition alleged, the director of the real estate firm, in connivance with others, continued unauthorised operations on the cancelled land by utilising shell companies.

The petition claimed there was a financial fraud of over Rs 100 crore, causing a loss to the public exchequer in unpaid dues including ground rent. PTI SKV SKV RT RT