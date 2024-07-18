Delhi HC seeks Centre stand on woman's plea seeking LPG subsidy

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Thursday sought the Centre's stand on a petition by a woman, a ration card holder belonging to "extremely poor" background, against non-grant of LPG subsidy to her under the Ujjwala Yojana because she already had a prior gas connection.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued a notice and asked the government to file its response to the petition which asserted that the subsidy should be extended to her as well.

According to the petitioner, in spite of fulfilling the requisite criteria, she cannot get enrolled and become a beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) which mandates that the scheme would only apply to those without a gas connection.

"Discrimination between two categories of people i.e. PMUY beneficiaries viz-a-viz non-PMUY beneficiaries for the purpose of grant of subsidy is discriminatory, arbitrary and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution of India," the petition said.

"It is submitted that the petitioner is entitled to subsidy of Rs 200 on 14.2 kg cylinder w.e.f. 21.05.2022 and subsidy of Rs 300 on every 14.2kg cylinder w.e.f. 05.10.2023. It is submitted that non-grant of the said benefits to the petitioner is illegal as well as unjustified," the plea said.

The matter would be heard next in November.