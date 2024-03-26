Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by think-tank against FCRA licence cancellation

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the Union government's stand on a plea by public think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) against the cancellation of its FCRA licence.

Advertisment

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh, in an order passed last week, issued notice on the appeal by the organisation against the Union government's decision and granted time to its counsel to file a short response in two weeks.

The appeal was "vehemently opposed" by the government's lawyer, the order noted.

On January 10, the Union Home Ministry cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration of CPR for allegedly misutilising foreign funds to affect India's economic interests, and aid protests and legal battles against development projects.

Advertisment

When the FCRA registration of an organisation is cancelled or suspended, it is barred from receiving any funding from abroad or foreign donors. The public think-tank has termed the government move "incomprehensible and disproportionate".

The FCRA licence of the CPR was last renewed in 2016 and was due for renewal in 2021. The think-tank came under scrutiny after a survey was carried out by the Income Tax department in September 2022. Its FCRA licence was suspended in February 2023 for 180 days and then extended for another 180 days.

CPR had last year filed a petition challenging the suspension of its licence. This petition was, however, withdrawn by it a day after the Centre passed the order cancelling the certificate of registration under FCRA.

The matter would be heard next on April 25. PTI ADS ADS NSD NSD