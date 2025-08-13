Delhi HC seeks DMRC reply over plea alleging faulty sanitary pads vending machines at metro stations

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's response on a plea alleging sanitary pad vending machines were faulty across metro stations in the national capital.

Acting on a PIL, a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the DMRC, Delhi government, Women and Child Development and Housing and Urban Affairs ministries and Delhi Commission for Women.

Petitioner Nikhil Goyal, a lawyer, sought direction to the authorities to ensure immediate installation and operation of sanitary pads vending machines along with disposal facilities in all women’s toilets at metro stations.

Lakhs of women commuters were stated to utilise the services of Delhi Metro as their primary mode of public transportation on a daily basis and their health, dignity and fundamental rights are directly impacted by lack of adequate sanitary pad vending machines and related menstrual hygiene facilities.

The plea said despite the scale of female ridership, only a few toilets for women at Delhi Metro stations had basic menstrual hygiene facilities, including sanitary pad vending machines.

"The liability of the state to ensure menstrual hygiene cannot be waived or diminished by offering partial concessions. The right to sanitation is widely recognised as a fundamental human right, both internationally and within India's constitutional framework," the PIL said.

The plea argued that without ensuring the availability of sanitation facilities for women — particularly in public spaces like the Delhi Metro — the recognition of this right becomes hollow and ineffective.

"Merely acknowledging sanitation as a right is insufficient unless it is backed by tangible infrastructure and inclusive policies," it added.

The plea sought direction for formulation of a comprehensive menstrual hygiene policy for public transport systems and for establishment of a monitoring and grievance redressal mechanism for menstrual health-related complaints in Delhi Metro. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK