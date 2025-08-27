Delhi HC seeks DU's reply on plea against Rs 1 lakh deposit for contesting DUSU polls

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought Delhi University's response on a plea challenging its notification mandating a Rs 1 lakh security bond as a pre-condition for contesting the student union elections.

Justice Mini Pushkarna granted time to the DU counsel to seek instructions on the petition.

The notification mandates poll candidates to execute a bond for potential defacement or violations by themselves or supporters.

The petition claimed the cause was "ultra vires" to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

The petition was filed by Anjali and Abhishek Kumar, who claimed to be the DU students and aspire to contest the Delhi University Students' Union elections.

The petitioners claimed the "preventive financial imposition" created an "arbitrary classification based on wealth, excluding ordinary students while favouring the affluent, in violation of Articles 14 (equality and non-arbitrariness), 19(1)(a) (free speech in democratic participation), and 21 (right to life with dignity and equal opportunity) of the Constitution".

The matter was posted for August 29.