Delhi HC seeks govt reply on BSF DIG's PIL over 'misutilisation' of CAPFs personnel

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the Centre's response on a plea alleging "rampant misutilisation" of CAPF personnel, including Border Security Force (BSF) for "performing domestic servitude in the private residences of high-ranking police and CAPFs officers".

"Our country's soldiers are even deployed specifically to take care of a high-ranking officer's dog," the PIL, filed by BSF DIG Sanjay Yadav, said.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhayaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela issued notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the PIL, which claimed "it is virtually a practice in vogue wherein various personnel of BSF are diverted from performing official duties on the border or on law-and-order duties and are detailed for performing domestic functions in the private houses of high-ranking officers".

The petition claimed "gross misuse of manpower" especially at a time when there were "over 83,000 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)".

The PIL said the situation posed a serious threat to national security besides law and order while causing an "undue strain on the public exchequer". PTI UK AMK AMK