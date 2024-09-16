Delhi HC seeks IAF stand on plea seeking commissioning of women on vacant posts

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the Centre and the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a petition by a woman who has asserted that vacant posts in the force's 'flying branch' should be filled up by commissioning competent women like herself.

A bench headed by Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the authorities on the woman's petition and "hoped" that the IAF will dispassionately examine the issue and consider why women, who are found fit for flying duties cannot be commissioned, when the notified vacancies could not be filled up by male candidates.

The petitioner, who aspires to join the Indian Air Force as a pilot, had applied for the post pursuant to an advertisement issued by the authorities on May 17, 2023.

She submitted that although there were still several vacancies in the flying branch, her candidature was not being considered because the vacancies earmarked for female candidates had already been filled.

"Issue notice. Learned counsel for the respondents accept notice and pray for time to obtain instructions," the bench, also comprising Justice Shalinder Kaur, said.

"While adjourning the matter, we hope that the highest authority in the Indian Air Force will examine this aspect in a dispassionate manner and consider as to why competent women, who are found fit for flying duties cannot be commissioned, when the notified vacancies could not be filled up by male candidates," the bench observed in the order.

The counsel for the petitioner said she has not challenged the advertisement issued by the authorities in which a very small percentage of vacancies were reserved for female candidates in the flying branch.

However, as some of the notified vacancies have remained unfilled, there was no reason why those vacancies could not be filled up by commissioning competent women who have been found fit for being commissioned as a pilot as per the rigorous tests conducted by the authorities, it was argued.

The matter would be heard next on September 27.