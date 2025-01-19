Delhi HC seeks NBE stand on plea against admission restriction in DNB course

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has sought the stand of the National Board of Examination on a plea against the restriction on candidates, who have resigned from a DNB post diploma course, from joining any other DNB course for two years.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma issued notice to the National Board of Examination (NBE) on an aggrieved candidate's plea which stated the restriction in the handbook for admission to the Diplomate of National Board (DNB) courses was arbitrary and violated fundamental rights as it disregarded exceptional circumstances like verbal abuse and torture.

"Issue notice to respondent no.1 through all permissible modes, returnable on 23.01.2025," the court said in an order passed on January 17.

In the present case, the petitioner said soon after starting his DNB course, he had to resign from his hospital in Chhattisgarh because it became difficult for him to continue in the "tortuous environment".

The petitioner, represented by advocate Tanvi Dubey, submitted that he had duly raised a complaint regarding the alleged verbal abuse and torture but no action was taken by authorities.

He, therefore, argued that the rule should be declared unconstitutional, and the petitioner must be permitted to participate in future DNB counselling or examinations as and despite being a meritorious student, he was unjustly suffering.

"That the respondent No. 1 (NBE) by not allowing the petitioner to participate in the further round of counselling or to allow him to register for DNB-PDCET examination next year, failed to appreciate the reasons for his resignation were beyond his control and the fact that he joined the seat by paying Rs. 1,25,000 as the yearly fee, itself shows the bonafide intention of the petitioner to continue with the course," the plea submitted.

"However, due to torturous environment which the petitioner was subjected to, he had no other option but to resign. Even before resigning he made attempts to address the situation. However, no cognisance was taken by the authorities on the same," the plea submitted. PTI ADS DV DV