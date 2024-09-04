Delhi HC seeks NDMC's stand on plea over boy drowning in rainwater at Chanakyapuri

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought the NDMC's stand on a plea over the alleged drowning of a 15-year-old boy in rainwater in the Chanakyapuri area here last month.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan issued a notice to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on the public interest litigation (PIL) plea filed by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who has sought fixing of "accountability" on the officials concerned for the tragedy.

The NDMC's counsel sought time to respond to the plea and said there was "not so much waterlogging" in the NDMC areas.

The bench, however, said the statement was not correct.

"Your statement is not right. It has happened a lot in NDMC areas," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, said.

Following heavy downpour on August 23, the boy drowned in the rainwater accumulated on the roadside near The British School in central Delhi's Chanakyapuri while playing with his friends.

The petitioner has sought compensation for the family of the deceased.

He has also sought initiation of steps to ensure that flood-like situations do not arise in the areas under the NDMC.

The court listed the matter for next hearing in December. PTI ADS RC