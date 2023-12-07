Delhi HC seeks police report on alleged attack on lawyer's vehicle

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed its concern over the vehicle of a lawyer, who is appearing in a case against appointment to the post of Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, being allegedly attacked by unknown persons and asked police to look into the matter and file a report.

Justice Chandra Dhari Singh said the incident raised questions of safety of advocates and creates a situation which may affect the judicial system.

The senior lawyer appearing in the matter on behalf of the petitioner said the instructing counsel's vehicle was attacked by unknown persons which might be directly linked to filing of the present petition.

"The concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the said district is directed to look into the matter personally and direct the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Wazirabad Police Station to investigate the incident and file status report within ten days," the court ordered.

"It is a matter of concern that if the counsel filing a petition has been allegedly attacked as informed by the senior counsel, the said incident not only raises question regarding the safety of the advocates but also creates a situation which may affect the judicial system," it said.

The court also directed that an affidavit regarding the antecedents of the petitioner be filed within ten days.

Petitioner MD Shami Ahmad Ansari had moved the high court last month challenging the appointment of Prof Eqbal Hussain as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia and consequently, its Officiating Vice-Chancellor.

The petitioner claimed that the appointment was in flagrant violation and total non-compliance of statutory provisions of the Jamia Millia Islamia Act as well as the UGC regulations.

The counsel for the university had earlier argued that the petition was not maintainable.

Last month, the court had asked JMI to file its response to the petition.

The court listed the matter for hearing on December 19.