Delhi HC sets aside CIC order asking to disclose info on PM Modi's degree

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Monday set aside an order of the Central Information Commission (CIC) directing disclosure of information on the bachelor's degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved the judgement on February 27, passed the verdict on Delhi University's plea challenging the CIC order.

Following an RTI application by one Neeraj, the CIC on December 21, 2016, allowed inspection of records of all students who cleared the BA exam in 1978 -- the year Prime Minister Modi also passed it.

The high court stayed the CIC order on January 23, 2017.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for DU, argued the order of the CIC deserved to be set aside.

Mehta, however, said the varsity had no objection to show its record to the court.

"University has no objection in showing the record to the court. There is a degree from 1978, bachelor of art," he said.

DU challenged the CIC order on the ground that it held the information of students in a fiduciary capacity and "mere curiosity" in the absence of public interest did not entitle anyone to seek private information under the RTI law.

Earlier, the counsel for the RTI applicants defended the CIC's order on the ground that Right to Information (RTI) Act provided for disclosure of the prime minister's educational information in greater public good. PTI UK AMK AMK