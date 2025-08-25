Delhi HC sets aside order rejecting early release of triple murder convict

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has set aside an order of the sentence review board which rejected the plea for premature release of a man, serving life term for killing his wife and two minor children.

The high court noted the "social investigation report" and the opinion of the probation officer suggest that the convict showed signs of rehabilitation and could be reintegrated into society as a law-abiding citizen.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, therefore, on August 22 set aside the December 10, 2024 minutes of the Sentence Review Board (SRB) and remanded the matter to the board for a reconsideration, keeping in mind the principles and observations in the order, without being influenced by the earlier decision.

The high court said the Delhi government's SRB should convene a fresh meeting and pass a reasoned order within eight weeks.

It said the board's reasons suffered from infirmities and the decision appeared to be founded principally on the nature of the offence, societal impact and the objection by the police, without meaningful consideration of the petitioner's jail conduct, psychological assessments or any evidence indicating the absence of reform.

"For these reasons, the court finds the SRB's decision to be inadequately reasoned and contrary to the settled principles governing premature release," it said.

The high court noted said the man had already undergone nearly 18 years of actual incarceration and 21.4 years, including remission.

He was granted paroles and furloughs on 30 occasions during his incarceration and his conduct was reported to be satisfactory, it noted.

"Despite these positive indicators, the board has rejected his request citing, the gravity and brutality of the offence, the possible social impact of the release of the convict and opposition by the police," it said.

The man was initially awarded the death penalty for murdering his wife and two minor children in 2005.

The high court later commuted it to life imprisonment, meaning the remainder of natural life. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK