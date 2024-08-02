Merciful you have not challaned water: HC to Delhi police over death of UPSC aspirants

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday castigated police and MCD over the drowning of three civil services aspirants at a basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar here, saying it was unable to fathom how the students could not come out.

The bench asked why MCD officials did not inform the commissioner about non-functioning storm water drains in the area.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said MCD officials are not bothered and it has become a norm.

The court took a jibe on the police and said, "Mercifully, you have not challaned rainwater for entering into basement, the way you arrested the SUV driver for driving his car there."