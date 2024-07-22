Delhi HC staff injured after tile from court building falls on her

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) A Delhi High Court employee got injured when a tile from the court building fell on her on Monday, according to an eyewitness.

The incident happened in the afternoon near the Extension Block of the high court, he said.

The woman was bleeding. She was given first aid in the court premises and thereafter, taken to a hospital for medical check-up and treatment, the eyewitness said.

The woman, a court staff member, was injured when plaster and tiles from the court building fell on her, Delhi High Court Bar Association President and senior advocate Mohit Mathur said.

He added that people nearby rushed to her, provided first aid and then took her to the hospital for a check-up to rule out any complications. PTI SKV NSM NB