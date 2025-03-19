Delhi HC stays boxing federation move to exclude non-elected members in polls

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday stayed the order of the Boxing Federation of India mandating only elected members of its affiliated state units will be authorised to represent their respective states in the upcoming elections in the sports body.

Justice Mini Pushkarna while dealing with a petition by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association ordered, "The operation of March 7 circular by the BFI is stayed till the next date of hearing." BJP MP Anurag Thakur was recently declared "ineligible" for the federation's poll process owing to his nomination being in violation of the March 7 circular.

His name, as a result, was not included in the final list approved by the returning officer.

The final list of electoral college approved by the returning officer also omitted the two names sent by the Delhi Amateur Boxing Association -- Rohit Jainendra Jain and Neeraj Kant Bhatt.

The court clarified the process of election should continue along with the declaration of results but the same would be subject to the outcome of the petition.

The court issued notice on the petition and granted time to Centre and Boxing Federation of India to file their responses in four weeks.

"Election results shall be declared, which shall be subject to the outcome of the present petition," the court said and deferred the hearing in August.

The March 7 notice, sent to all affiliate state associations, said only bonafide and duly elected members during the annual general meeting (duly notified to BFI) of the state units affiliated with the BFI should be authorised to represent their respective states or union territories.