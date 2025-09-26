Delhi HC takes exception to forest dept not permitting relocation of trees for bridge construction

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Friday took exception to the city Forest Department's refusal to permit relocation of 21 trees for the construction of a foot-over-bridge (FCB) for the Rajputana Rifles to go to the parade ground in the Delhi Cantonment area.

The court said the Delhi Forest Department has been involved in this process since inception but for the first time it has taken this position on September 12 in its letter to the Delhi Cantonment Board that the area from where the trees are to be removed is deemed forest.

"For the construction of FOB, permission to fell/ transplant 21 trees is required and the forest officer ought to have known if there were any impediments and ought to have guided the court properly...

"Instead of doing so, for the first time Delhi Cantonment Board was informed of this position on September 12," a bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet P S Arora said.

The court tried to speak to the deputy conservator of forest of the West Zone who joined the proceedings virtually. However, communication could not take place due to network issues.

The court directed the Forest Department's range officer of the West Zone to remain physically present in the proceedings on November 6.

It also directed that the order be brought to the notice of the officials of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for deciding on an urgent basis as this Bailey Bridge and FOB are meant for the movement of soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles who have to cross the road under unsafe and unpalatable circumstances daily.

A Bailey Bridge is a type of portable, prefabricated truss bridge, the parts of which can be assembled or moved when needed.

The court had earlier directed the Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) to initiate the process for issuing tenders for the construction of the FOB for the Rajputana Rifles, the oldest rifle regiment of the Indian Army located in Delhi Cantonment.

It was informed that several agencies have agreed to complete within 10 months the construction of the FOB.

On May 26, the high court had taken judicial notice of a news report that over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles have to pass through a drain, which is foul-smelling and filthy, to move out of their barracks and go to the parade ground in Delhi Cantonment area.

"The soldiers are required to pass through this culvert four times a day. The said drain is stated to be flooded and is slick with sludge and sometimes near waist-deep in places," the bench had noted.

The news report said over 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles march out of their barracks and head towards the parade ground daily from the crumbling culvert, which is narrow and entirely covered in garbage, straddling a foul-smelling drain.

Soldiers trudge through sewage four times daily in the South Delhi area for decades and no bridge has been built despite repeated requests, it said. PTI SKV SKV KSS KSS