Delhi HC to hear Centre's stand on PFI plea against ban on Jul 14

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The Delhi High Court would on July 14 hear the Centre's opposition to the maintainability of the Popular Front of India's (PFI) plea against an order confirming the five-year ban on the organisation.

The PFI has challenged the March 21, 2024 order of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act Tribunal which confirmed the Centre's September 27, 2022 ban on PFI.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Thursday said the issues raised before it required consideration.

"Additional Solicitor General S V Raju (representing the Centre) has raised the issues on maintainability of the petition. On the next date of hearing, the issue of maintainability will be taken up and decided," the bench said.

The Centre banned PFI for five years for its alleged links with global terrorist organisations, such as ISIS, and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

PFI's counsel informed the bench that the petition was listed for hearing on 14 dates but a formal notice had not been issued in the matter.

The petitioner's counsel urged the court to issue notice to the Centre and direct it to file its response.

Raju, however, said a notice couldn't be issued on the request of the other side's counsel, raising questions on the petition's maintainability.

He said the petition was not maintainable as the tribunal was headed by a sitting high court judge and, therefore, the order cannot be challenged under Article 226 of Constitution of India.

The Centre declared as "unlawful association" the PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts, including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), the Campus Front of India (CFI), the All India Imams Council (AIIC), the National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), the National Women's Front, the Junior Front, the Empower India Foundation and the Rehab Foundation, Kerala.