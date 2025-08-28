Delhi HC to hear fresh plea by women scribes against Abhijit Iyer Mitra on Sep 10

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday set September 10 to hear a fresh lawsuit filed by women journalists against commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra for allegedly defaming them in news online posts.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav previously directed Mitra to remove certain social media posts against nine women journalists of media house Newslaundry and said such language was "not permissible in a civilised society".

The judge, however, adjourned the matter on the fresh plea.

The fresh application claimed Mitra made a series of new defamatory posts on X recently.

The application urged the court to direct Mitra to takedown the posts and restrain him from posting "defamatory content" against them further.

"Reply to IA has been filed by defendant 1 (Mitra). The same be supplied to plaintiffs. Counsel appearing for the plaintiffs prays for time for filing rejoinder. Let it be done before the next date of hearing. List on September 10," the judge said.

The counsel for the complainants claimed she received Mitra's response on August 27.