Delhi HC to hear on Aug 25 AAP's plea for allotting govt accommodation to Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court would on August 25 consider the plea of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seeking allotment of residential accommodation to its national convenor and former chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal, in the national capital.

Justice Sachin Datta adjourned the matter for a detailed hearing on the plea which seeks directions to the Centre to allot accommodation to Kejriwal.

The petition said under the guidelines for allotment of accommodation from the general pool to political parties, the president of a recognised national party was entitled to one government residence in Delhi, provided they neither own a house nor have been allotted one in any other official capacity.

"All pre-conditions are met. There is a national convenor, who is also the national president. We are requesting a centrally located residence," senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the party, said.

Mehra informed the court that AAP had first written to the authorities on September 20 last year, followed by a reminder, but no action was taken.

He said a previous bench granted the party office space when it lacked one, and the current request was for residential accommodation.

The petition notes Kejriwal vacated his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road on October 4 after stepping down as Chief Minister.

Since then, he has been staying at the official residence of another party member near Mandi House, it added.