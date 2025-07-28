Delhi HC to hear on Jul 30 pleas against Centre’s nod to release Udaipur Files film

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday said it would hear on July 30, the pleas challenging the Centre's nod to release the film "Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder".

The court was also informed that an application has been made by the producers of the film to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for re-certification of the movie, and it is likely to be considered shortly.

A bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela listed the pleas for hearing on Wednesday after a request for adjournment was made on behalf of one of the petitioners.

The two petitions were listed before the high court in pursuance to the Supreme Court’s direction to the petitioners to approach the high court against the Centre’s decision of giving nod for the film’s release.

The petitions have been filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohd Javed, who is an accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

The apex court, on July 25, had said that film-makers' appeal against the high court order staying the film's release was infructuous for they had accepted the July 21 Centre nod for the film's release, subject to six cuts in its scenes and modifications in the disclaimer.

Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal was murdered in June 2022 allegedly by Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous.

The assailants later released a video claiming that the murder was in reaction to the tailor allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed.

The case was probed by the NIA and the accused were booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, besides provisions under the IPC.

The trial is pending before the special NIA court in Jaipur.