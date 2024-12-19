Delhi HC transfers MCOCA case involving AAP MLA from Dwarka to Rouse Avenue court

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Thursday transferred from the Dwarka court to the Rouse Avenue court a case under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act involving AAP MLA Naresh Balyan.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri passed the order following the submission on behalf of counsel for the two accused that they have no objection if the case is transferred.

The court was dealing with the Delhi Police's plea to transfer the case of all the accused persons from a trial court in Dwarka to the special MP/MLA court in Rouse Avenue.

According to the police, while applications seeking remand, etc., for co-accused Balyan were being heard by a special MP/MLA court in the Rouse Avenue District Courts, similar applications relating to others were being listed before the designated MCOCA court in Dwarka.

The prosecutor submitted that in the context of one FIR, proceedings cannot take place in two different courts and therefore, the special court dealing with MPs /MLAs should deal with all the accused persons.

The high court, while disposing of the plea, said "As the earlier proceedings qua MLA Naresh Balyan are stated to be held at special court, Rouse Avenue Court, the case (in Dwarka court) stands transferred to Rouse Avenue Court and any further proceedings will be allocated by the Principal and District Judge concerned".

In pursuance to the court's direction, accused Rohit and Sachin Chikara were produced before the high court from jail through video-conferencing.

The counsel appearing for another accused Ritik also said he has no objection if the case was sent to the special court.

The Delhi Police arrested Balyan in the MCOCA case for the alleged organised crime on December 4, the day he was granted bail by a court in an alleged extortion case.

The special MP/MLA court previously denied the police further remand of the Uttam Nagar MLA and sent him to judicial custody till January 9, 2025. PTI SKV SKV DV DV