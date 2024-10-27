Delhi HC transfers over 200 judicial officers in subordinate courts

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has transferred several judicial officers in its subordinate courts within the national capital, including the judge hearing the cancellation report filed by the Delhi Police in a minor wrestler's sexual harassment case against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Besides identifying new postings for 233 judicial officers in Delhi Judicial Services, the high court also issued a separate notification for the posting of 23 judicial officers in Delhi Higher Judicial Service.

The registrar general of the high court issued the list of transfers on Friday with immediate effect.

Special Judge (POCSO) Chhavi Kapoor of the Patiala House court, who was hearing the matter against Brij Bhushan Singh, has been transferred to the Rouse Avenue court as a special judge.

Additional Sessions Judge Gomti Manocha will now hold the court in place of Kapoo who had reserved the order on the police report.

Additional Session Judge Jitendra Singh has been transferred to Rouse Avenue to fill the court left vacant by the recent retirement of special judge Rakesh Syal.

Syal was holding special court to try cases against lawmakers, including the alleged Delhi excise policy scam against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the alleged Waqf board scam case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, and a 1984 anti-Sikh riots related case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Besides transfers, these postings also included the induction of around 70 judicial officers in various districts upon completion of their training.

"Hon'ble the Chief Justice and Hon'ble Judges of this Court have been pleased to make postings/transfers in the Delhi Judicial Service with immediate effect," one notification read.

A similar notification was issued for Delhi Higher Judicial Service.