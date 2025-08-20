Delhi HC upholds life term of man in minor's gangrape case

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld the conviction and life term given to a man for gangraping and sodomising a minor girl seven years ago.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta rejected the man's argument that only he had been convicted in case of gangrape and the co-accused was not arrested.

"For the offence to be a gangrape, it must be that the prosecutrix has been sexually assaulted by more than one person. This argument is without any merit, as one offender can be convicted for gangrape, if the other offender managed to escape and could not be apprehended," the bench said.

The court found a "clear and unimpeachable" evidence of the survivor, who was aged 14 years at the time of the crime in 2018, making it sufficient to hold the appellant, namely, Praveen, guilty.

"Evidence of the prosecutrix, which is reliable and trustworthy, inspires confidence, and is also corroborated by her medical evidence. Thus, it stands proved beyond reasonable doubt that she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by the appellant," the order held.

Upholding the trial court's 2024 verdict, the bench observed it didn't call for interference.

According to the prosecution, Praveen kidnapped the girl on the night of November 12, 2018 and he along with co-accused Kalu, who was initially on the run but was stated to have died later, took the survivor to a forest area and gangraped her.

Praveen was arrested on November 29, 2018, and was identified by the survivor during the test identification parade.

The man argued the place of incident hadn't been identified by the survivor, making the case doubtful.

The high court, however, rejected the contention underlining the fact that the crime took place at night in a jungle without any commercial or residential establishment and the minor survivor couldn't be expected to identify the exact place of incident. PTI SKV SKV AMK AMK