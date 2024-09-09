Delhi health dept launches Tele-Medicine services for 13 medical specialties

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) The Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi Government (GNCTD) has launched Tele-Medicine services for 13 medical specialties through the e-Sanjeevani portal of the Government of India, an official statement said.

In a step towards improving healthcare accessibility, patients can consult doctors and specialists via video calls using smartphones or computers through this platform, according to the statement.

Tele-Medicine services launched by the GNCTD aim to deliver affordable and accessible healthcare services to patients from the comfort of their homes, thereby easing the burden on hospitals' physical outpatient departments (OPDs), according to the official statement.

The service is provided free of cost under the e-Sanjeevani Telemedicine Portal, covering specialities such as General Medicine, General Surgery, Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBG), Pediatrics, Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Psychiatry, ENT, Dentistry, Dermatology, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani, the statement read.

A total of 75 doctors and 67 link officers from these 13 specialities have been onboarded to offer their expertise, it said.

The Tele-Medicine services are available from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm and on Saturdays from 9 am to 1 pm.

Additionally, the department plans to launch an extensive Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign soon to promote greater awareness and ensure easy access to Tele-Medicine services for all age groups and economic classes, it added. PTI NSM HIG