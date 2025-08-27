Delhi health infra 'scam': ED raids continue on day two

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches in the money laundering case linked to an alleged scam in the creation of health infrastructure projects during the previous AAP government in Delhi continued for the second day on Wednesday, official sources said.

The raids were launched at about 13 locations on Tuesday morning in the national capital region (NCR).

The searches at the Chirag Delhi residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former minister Saurabh Bharadwaj ended well past midnight, clocking about 17-18 hours.

The searches against some entities are continuing. They are expected to conclude by tonight or early Thursday, the sources said.

Those searched included some private contractors and commercial real estate developers located in the K G Marg and West Patel Nagar areas of the national capital. Certain documents, mobile phones and computer peripherals have been seized till now, they said.

The investigation, launched under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), against Bharadwaj (45), AAP's Delhi unit chief and national spokesperson, and others stems from an FIR registered by Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on June 26.

The ACB booked Bharadwaj, his party colleague and ex-health minister Satyendar Jain, private contractors and unknown government officials for alleged corruption in health infrastructure projects formulated by the previous AAP government led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Bharadwaj, during a press conference held here, claimed the ED officers "tried" to tamper with his statement and alleged that Lt Governor VK Saxena had "hatched a conspiracy" to frame him.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia had said on Tuesday that the case pertained to a time when Bharadwaj was not holding any ministerial post.

The ACB complaint came after the Delhi BJP in August last year alleged "grave" irregularities and "suspected" corruption in various health infrastructure projects under the AAP-led Delhi government.

The complaint alleged "systematic manipulation of project budgets, misuse of public funds and collusion with private contractors". It is alleged that during 2018-19, 24 hospital projects -- 11 greenfield and 13 brownfield -- worth Rs 5,590 crore were sanctioned. However, these projects remained largely incomplete, with "substantial" and "unexplained" cost escalations.

ED officials said the searches are based on material collected during the course of investigation, and allegations contained in the FIR are regarding large-scale corruption, unjustified cost escalations, unauthorised constructions and misappropriation of funds in health infrastructure projects of the Delhi government. PTI NES RHL