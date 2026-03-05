Delhi health minister asks DGHS to ensure priority treatment for EWS patients in private hospitals

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has directed the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to ensure strict compliance with norms mandating free treatment for patients belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in identified private hospitals across the city.

The minister also asked officials to closely monitor hospitals to ensure that eligible EWS patients receive timely and appropriate treatment and warned that any negligence would invite strict action.

“EWS patients must receive treatment with utmost priority. Any negligence in providing care will invite strict action,” Singh said.

He also said he may personally inspect hospitals, if required, to review records and verify whether EWS patients are being provided the mandated medical care.

“The Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is committed to ensuring equitable access to healthcare for every citizen. We will ensure strict monitoring of hospitals to verify that EWS patients receive timely treatment as mandated,” he said.

According to official data, in 2025-26 (February 2025 to January 2026), a total of 8,74,867 patients received free OPD treatment and 57,102 patients received IPD treatment under the EWS category in identified private hospitals in Delhi.

In comparison, in 2024-25 (April 2024 to January 2025), 7,23,271 patients received OPD treatment and 41,900 patients received IPD treatment under the EWS category.

At present, 56 identified private hospitals in Delhi are mandated to provide 25 per cent of OPD services and 10 per cent of IPD beds free of cost to patients belonging to the EWS category.

Officials said the income eligibility limit for availing free treatment under the EWS category has been enhanced from Rs 2,20,000 to Rs 5,00,000 annually to enable more economically vulnerable families to benefit from the scheme.

To improve transparency and accessibility, an online portal has also been made operational to check real-time bed occupancy for EWS patients in identified private hospitals.

The referral system between government hospitals and identified private hospitals has also been strengthened, while inspections are being conducted by a monitoring committee to ensure compliance with the mandatory provisions for free treatment of EWS patients, officials said. PTI SGV SGV MNK MNK