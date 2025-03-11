Delhi health minister conducts surprise inspection at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital

New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday conducted a surprise inspection at Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital here and directed the hospital management to enhance emergency services, according to an official statement.

He said more such surprise inspections would be conducted in future and he could visit any facility at any time.

Singh visited Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini and reviewed the availability of medical equipment, emergency arrangements and the overall management, the statement said.

The minister interacted with patients to understand their concerns and encouraged doctors and other hospital staff to enhance their efforts to deliver quality healthcare, it said.

"My goal is to ensure that every patient visiting a government hospital receives the best possible treatment and facilities. We are working towards significant improvements in the healthcare sector," Singh said.

To address patients' concerns more effectively, he said, a dedicated helpline number would be launched soon.

More such surprise inspections would be conducted in hospitals across the city, the minister said.

"I can visit any hospital unannounced at any time. The focus is on ensuring that hospitals function efficiently and provide quality care to patients," he said.

Addressing the doctors and other hospital staff, Singh underlined the importance of professional and compassionate behaviour toward patients.

The government fully supports healthcare workers but expects them to treat patients with empathy and respect, creating a welcoming and comfortable hospital environment.

Significant improvements would be visible in Delhi's hospitals within the next 15-20 days, he asserted.

According to the statement, the minister directed the hospital management to enhance emergency services, improve availability of medicines and streamline essential healthcare operations.

"Every citizen deserves access to affordable, efficient, and quality healthcare services. We are committed to eliminating inefficiencies and ensuring that all necessary medical facilities are available on time," Singh said. PTI NSM DIV DIV