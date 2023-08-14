Delhi health minister conducts surprise inspection at super-speciality hospital in Janakpuri

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday inspected a super-speciality hospital in Janakpuri and took stock of arrangements, officials said.

Bharadwaj shared pictures of his visit in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"In line with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's vision to ensure world-class medical facilities are provided in Delhi, a series of surprise inspections is going on continuously at different hospitals of Delhi. In this series, a surprise inspection at Super Speciality Hospital of Janakpuri (was conducted) today," Bharadwaj posted in Hindi.

Recently, he conducted a surprise inspection at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital. PTI KND SZM