Delhi health minister directs scaling up of beds for patients of heat-related illnesses

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday held an emergency meeting with the heads of hospitals and directed them to scale up beds for patients of heat-related illnesses.

During the meeting, it was decided that Delhi Police beat officers and patrolling teams will be requested help in shifting homeless to shelter homes in case they are found on the footpath.

Bharadwaj said in a post on X, "Chaired an emergency meeting with heads of all major hospitals regarding Heat stroke patients Delhi Police beat officers/ patrolling teams will be requested help in shifting homeless to shelter homes in case they are lying under open sky. Department is sending communication to Delhi Police Commissioner to ask their patrolling teams to call Ambulances in case their teams spot destitute is running high fever or sick.

"Hospitals to scale up the beds for patients of heat related illnesses. Circular issued to Hospitals & CATS Ambulance service. Fresh advisory to be advertised in Radio and Newspapers," the minister added.

Last month, Bharadwaj had announced that the Delhi government-run hospitals will reserve two beds each for heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP Hospital.