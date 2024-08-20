Delhi health minister inaugurates new Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated two new Mohalla Clinics in Moti Nagar taking their number to 545.

Special Mohalla Clinics are being opened for women, where all employees and doctors will be women, keeping their needs in mind, according to an official statement.

Bharadwaj said that some people have conspired against the people of Delhi and have tried to hinder the work of the government. He assured the people of Delhi that they would not let any work stop.

He said that the Mohalla Clinics are greatly benefiting the people of Delhi.

In the last few years, more than two crore people have received treatment at all the Mohalla Clinics. Even affluent people who normally go to private hospitals are getting treated at the Mohalla Clinics due to the effective treatment.

"We started building Mohalla Clinics in 2015-16 with the aim of providing treatment for minor illnesses like fever, cough, and cold to save the patients from the long queues at big hospitals,” he said.

Bharadwaj said if a person working in the coal market in Zakhira, many of whom are vendors or labourers, falls ill, his entire day gets wasted, affecting his income.

"The labourers working here were forced to go to hospitals and wait in long queues. The hospitals are generally overcrowded. So, we thought of opening a ‘small-scale hospital' in the form of Mohalla Clinics in every colony and ward of Delhi," he added.

Talking to reporters, Bharadwaj vouched for having a law for the safety of doctors, amid the ongoing protests over the alleged rape and murder of a female resident in Kolkata.

"I request the central government to do so. If a law is not made and the government does not pay them well, all these people will go abroad, and many are already leaving. To retain them, give them good salaries and protection," he added.

He also said that the functioning of the Delhi government despite all obstacles is nothing short of a miracle.

"With the challenges the Delhi government is facing today -- the Chief Minister is in jail -- there were attempts to break the party, to bring down the government, and the LG directs for a new inquiry every day. Yet, despite all this, if the Delhi government is still functioning, it's nothing short of a miracle," he added.