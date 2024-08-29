Delhi health minister inaugurates three new Mohalla Clinics

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj inaugurated three new Mohalla Clinics in Tughlakabad on Thursday.

Bharadwaj presided over the inauguration ceremony, he said these clinics have had a transformative impact on the health and well-being of Delhi's residents, according to the statement.

"These clinics are not just healthcare centres, they represent our commitment to providing quality, accessible healthcare right in the neighbourhoods of Delhi," Bhardwaj said.

He highlighted that over two crore people have benefited from the services offered at Mohalla Clinics since their inception, with even well-off individuals now opting for treatment at these facilities due to the high-quality care provided.

"In any other state, if the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and health minister were all in jail, the party would have likely fractured, and the government would have collapsed. But this is Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which continues to function despite all challenges, even with the chief minister behind bars.

"Today, three new Mohalla Clinics were inaugurated in the Tughlakabad assembly constituency, where thousands of underprivileged people will now receive world-class healthcare services." The Mohalla Clinics offer a range of services, including free consultations, lab tests, and medications.

"Our goal is to save people from the inconvenience of long waits at overcrowded hospitals for minor ailments like fever, cough, and cold," Bharadwaj explained.

The clinics were first introduced in 2015-16, and have been especially beneficial for daily wage earners and labourers who cannot afford to lose a day's work to visit a hospital.

During his visit, Bharadwaj interacted with the doctors and staff at the new clinics, taking stock of the facilities and ensuring they meet the needs of the patients, according to the statement.

Bharadwaj noted that the clinics are widely praised for their efficiency and accessibility. The former prime minister of Sweden and the secretary general of the United Nations are among the high-profile visitors who have commended the initiative.

"The success of the Mohalla Clinics is a testament to our focus on inclusive and accessible healthcare. It's our primary duty to provide better health facilities to every resident of Delhi, and under Arvind Kejriwal's leadership, we are making significant strides," Bharadwaj added.