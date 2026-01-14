Delhi health minister launches programme to combat fatty liver, other preventable diseases

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Wednesday launched an awareness programme placing liver health firmly on the city's public health agenda, backed by Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences' expertise, according to a statement.

Speaking at the Foundation Day celebrations on the campus of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), marking 16 years of service in Delhi, he praised the institute for setting high standards in patient care, research and public outreach.

The "Delhi Model for Healthy Liver" aims to tackle the growing but often unnoticed burden of fatty liver disease and other preventable liver conditions.

Addressing the gathering, Singh assured the institute of the Delhi government's full support and said all requirements raised by ILBS Director-cum-Chancellor Dr S.K. Sarin would be facilitated.

"ILBS has become a model institution not only for Delhi but for the country," the minister said, commending the commitment of its doctors, nurses and scientists.

Presenting the institute's annual report for 2025, Dr Sarin highlighted a year of heavy clinical demand and steady growth. "ILBS recorded over 1.6 lakh patient footfalls, handled more than 11,000 emergencies and carried out 162 liver transplants," the statement read.

The Delhi Model for Healthy Liver focuses on early detection and prevention rather than late-stage treatment. It brings together public awareness, screening at primary healthcare centres, clear referral pathways and specialist care, with lifestyle intervention at its core.

ILBS also launched 'Liver Gyan', a public helpline to improve liver health awareness and guide people towards timely care. As ILBS enters its 17th year, the institute renewed its commitment to combining science, compassion and policy to reach patients across Delhi and beyond.

According to the statement, the event was attended by senior government officials, doctors, researchers, students and staff.