Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh inspects Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh, accompanied by BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, inspected Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital on Saturday.

Speaking about Mohalla Clinics, Singh told PTI that a detailed report on their conditions will soon be released to ensure transparency in their functioning.

"Once I have the report, I will answer all questions regarding the clinics. Without official documents, I cannot make any claims. The report will reveal the actual condition of these clinics and uncover any irregularities in their operation," he said. PTI NSM MNK MNK