Delhi health minister promises facility upgrades, enhanced security

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday assured resident doctors of LNJP Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College of infrastructure improvements, emphasising that the safety of healthcare professionals was a top priority.

Immediate measures are being implemented to enhance security throughout the facilities, he said.

An official statement said Bharadwaj met resident doctors of the Lok Nayak Jaiprakash (LNJP) Hospital and the Maulana Azad Medical College, reviewing the various facilities provided by the Delhi government and discussing issues related to potential harassment and other challenges, particularly concerning women doctors.

The minister assured the resident doctors and said the Delhi government was vigilant regarding the safety and security of healthcare professionals.

He also encouraged doctors facing challenges or harassment from the hospital administration to approach him directly.

The minister also addressed security concerns within the hospital, directing the administration to install CCTV cameras in areas lacking surveillance and to repair any non-functioning units.

"Ensuring the safety of our healthcare professionals is a top priority. We are taking immediate steps to enhance security throughout the hospital," the minister said.

During the meeting, some resident doctors raised concern over the quality of food in the hostel and the condition of hostel toilets.

Bharadwaj instructed the hospital administration to address these issues promptly and warned that failure to do so would result in strict action against the hostel management.

He also emphasised the importance of proper facilities for doctors to manage fatigue and maintain their wellbeing.

"Our doctors work tirelessly to care for patients and it is crucial that they have access to adequate facilities to rest and refresh themselves," Bharadwaj said.

The minister's visit to the hospital focused on reviewing the existing infrastructure and training arrangements, the statement said.

He also highlighted the need for better chairs, tables and water dispensers in doctors' rooms and classrooms dedicated to their training.

"We are committed to ensuring that all necessary equipment is available to provide the best possible training for our resident doctors," Bharadwaj said.

Doctors take care of people's health, he said and asked how they could ensure the wellbeing of Delhiites if they themselves were not provided with good food and a clean environment, the statement said.