Delhi health minister promises major reforms in hospital infrastructure, management

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Delhi's healthcare system is set to undergo a major overhaul, with the city government planning a slew of reforms, including a pilot project to improve hospital infrastructure and management, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has said.

A few pilot projects will be launched soon to improve healthcare services, including polyclinics that will offer primary and secondary daycare while also collecting patient data, he told PTI in an interview.

The government will address the manpower shortage by facilitating the recruitment of doctors and healthcare professionals.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Delhi government hospitals will receive higher quality medicines to ensure effective treatment, Singh said.

In its first Cabinet meeting, the city's new BJP government approved the scheme that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said had been blocked by the previous AAP dispensation.

The Cabinet also approved healthcare coverage of Rs 10 lakh for each beneficiary of the scheme, with the Centre and the Delhi government contributing Rs 5 lakh each.

Singh told PTI that Delhi's healthcare infrastructure would gradually improve during the next six months. "In the first phase, we will focus on essential reforms. We will introduce major projects in the second phase." He emphasised the city government's vision of strengthening health care by providing quality medicines and better facilities, and introducing key structural reforms.

"In the first phase, we will launch initiatives such as polyclinics where people will receive primary and secondary daycare, along with data collection to enhance healthcare services," he said.

Singh also claimed that 90 per cent of the AAP government's flagship mohalla clinics operated in rented properties and many were non-functional or located in unsuitable areas.

The new government, he said, planned to address these shortcomings by launching projects to establish structured healthcare services.

Several major government hospitals have been identified for reforms to improve their conditions, Singh said. "As a doctor myself, I understand the challenges faced by medical professionals. I will ensure that doctors receive the necessary facilities to serve patients better." He reiterated that health care was a top priority for the BJP, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party's national president JP Nadda.

Reforms will be implemented in phases to improve Delhi's healthcare infrastructure, he added.

"The government envisions a healthier life for the people of Delhi. We will personally oversee management and then launch major projects in each sector to make healthcare services more efficient, transparent and accessible to all citizens," Singh said.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on health care, which was tabled in the assembly on Friday, highlighted major challenges, including underutilisation of operation theatres, severe staff and medicine shortages, and funding gaps.

Emergency services struggle due to a lack of permanent specialist doctors while surgeries are delayed by up to 10 months due to manpower shortage, it noted.

The report also pointed to a 21 per cent staff shortage in the health and family welfare department, affecting doctors, nurses and paramedics in major hospitals.

ICU services, despite being available, face multiple issues, the CAG said in the report. PTI NSM SZM SZM