Delhi health minister stresses need for adult immunisation

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Vaccination isn't only for children, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh said on Friday and added adults, especially those with existing health conditions, must also be protected against preventable diseases.

Singh made the remarks while inaugurating an adult vaccination clinic at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Okhla.

Emphasising the need for preventive health care beyond childhood immunisation, Singh also highlighted the growing importance of adult vaccination in preventing severe illnesses, especially among vulnerable groups such as senior citizens and those with chronic conditions.

"Vaccination isn't just for children -- adults, especially those with existing health conditions, must also be protected against preventable diseases. This clinic is a step towards ensuring accessible, timely immunisation for adults, contributing to a healthier Delhi," he said.

The clinic inaugurated by Singh aims to offer a comprehensive range of vaccines for adults, including those against influenza, pneumonia, hepatitis, tetanus, and shingles, among others.

RS Mishra, principal director of internal medicine at the private hospital, said vaccination was an essential pillar of preventive health care.

"While childhood immunisation is widely recognised, adult vaccination is often overlooked despite its crucial role in preventing serious illnesses. Our vaccination clinic aims to bridge this gap by providing a dedicated space for adult immunisation and booster doses, ultimately enhancing public health outcomes," he said.

These vaccinations will provide protection against common vaccine-preventable diseases and offer preventive care for adults to reduce morbidity and mortality, he added.

Facility director Vikram Aggarwal said the dedicated clinic represented their commitment to preventive health care.

"By expanding access to vital immunisations, we are not just treating diseases -- we are preventing them, enhancing the quality of life for our community," he said.

"Our aim is to create a health-conscious environment where every individual is protected and informed about the benefits of vaccination. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to lead in healthcare excellence and public health advocacy," he added.

In addition to disease prevention, the centre will ensure proper vaccine storage and handling.

Patients will be recommended vaccines after a thorough evaluation of their medical history, physical examination and assessment of other factors such as existing medical conditions and allergies, according to a statement.

Fortis Healthcare group chief operating officer Anil Vinayak was also present at the event. PTI NSM NSM SZM SZM